close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys to consider proposal for share buyback

The announcement comes close on the heels of the completion of a Rs 16,000 crore share buyback by rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:11
Infosys to consider proposal for share buyback

Bengaluru: Infosys, India's second-biggest software services exporter, has said it will consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares at its meeting to be held on August 19.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the completion of a Rs 16,000 crore share buyback by rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"We would like to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(b) of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Discourse Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the board of directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on August 19, 2017," Infosys Secretary A G S Manikanta said in a statement here yesterday.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the board meeting, he said.

Manikanta also said Infosys is closing the trading window with immediate effect and the trading window will reopen on August 22.

Infosys, however, did not reveal details of the proposed share buyback in the intimation sent to stock exchanges yesterday.

Infosys, in April, had said that it will pay up to Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders during the current financial year through dividend and/or share buyback.

"The board has identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore (around USD 2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018, in such a manner (including by way of dividend and/or share buyback), to be decided by the board, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals, if any," Infosys said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based firm had recently adopted a new Articles of Association that included a provision for buyback.

Infosys, which has cash reserves of about USD 6 billion on its books, has been under pressure from investors to utilise the amount either through share buyback or generous dividend.

The pressure had grown further after Infosys industry peers Cognizant and TCS announced their mega buyback offers worth USD 3.4 billion and Rs 16,000 crore, respectively, to return surplus cash to shareholders.

Country's fourth largest IT services firm HCL Technologies has also approved a buyback of up to 3.50 crore shares worth Rs 3,500 crore.

Infosys had said its current policy is to pay a dividend of up to 50 per cent of post-tax profits of a financial year.

"Effective from financial year 2018, the company expects to payout up to 70 per cent of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year in such a manner (including by way of dividend and/or share buyback) as may be decided by the board," it had added.

Share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders while also supporting share price during period of sluggish market condition.

Two of Infosys former CFOs -- T V Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan -- had exhorted institutional investors to raise questions about the huge cash pile on the company's books, saying investors have an obligation to protect their investment.

 

TAGS

InfosysInfosys share buybackInfosys equity sharesTata Consultancy ServicesTCSSEBI

From Zee News

Hyundai Motor to launch electric vehicle with 500 km range after 2021
Automobiles

Hyundai Motor to launch electric vehicle with 500 km range...

Puducherry back on aviation map; SpiceJet launches services to Hyderabad launched
Companies

Puducherry back on aviation map; SpiceJet launches services...

Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark, Sensex up 167 points on fund inflows
Markets

Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark, Sensex up 167 points on fund inf...

Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs today
Companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs to...

Sensex pulls off biggest gain in a month, climbs 322 points
Markets

Sensex pulls off biggest gain in a month, climbs 322 points

Rupee takes turn after early slump, ends 3 paise lower
Markets

Rupee takes turn after early slump, ends 3 paise lower

Pilots will have to serve 1-year notice, DGCA clears proposal
Companies

Pilots will have to serve 1-year notice, DGCA clears propos...

Revenue dept&#039;s probes source of data on black money: FM Jaitley
Economy

Revenue dept's probes source of data on black money: F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video