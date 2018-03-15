Infosys to open tech hub in US, hire 1,000 Americans by 2022

New Delhi: Global software major Infosys on Thursday said it will soon open a technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut, and hire about 1,000 American workers by 2022.

Last year, country's second largest software firm Infosys had announced on setting up of four such hubs and hiring about 10,000 locals in the US over the next two years.

The Indian IT major has already inaugurated its first technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has announced another such hub in Raleigh, North Carolina, and a design and innovation hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

The move was also seen as a bid to woo the Donald Trump administration that has been critical of outsourcing firms for "unfairly" taking jobs away from the US workers.

The hub in Connecticut will have a special focus on insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing, Infosys said in a regulatory filing late last night.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and to create 1,000 technology jobs in the state," Infosys President Ravi Kumar said, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

He added that the investment will further strengthen Infosys' ability to serve clients' needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce.

"Hartford's position as the insurance capital of the world, paired with Connecticut's world-renowned academic institutions, will place Infosys in close proximity to valued clients and accelerate the recruitment of highly-skilled local talent," he said.

The Hub will include insurance and healthcare labs that focus on smart underwriting, claims fraud, Internet of Things and Cloud, and will employ data security and data-sharing features to help Infosys clients comply with all applicable privacy laws while promoting innovation, it said in a statement.

Infosys will also leverage the hub to train its employees and develop pioneering techniques with agile, development operations, cloud and information security projects, it added.

