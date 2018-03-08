International Women`s Day: Vistara offers celebratory sale, fares start from Rs 1,099

New Delhi: Vistara airlines has announced a special celebratory sale to customers on International Women`s Day.

Under the sale, customers can book tickets with fares starting at Rs1,099 in economy class, Rs 2,799 in premium economy and Rs 7,999 in business class (inclusive of taxes and fees).

The celebratory sale is open for all customers and is for 24 hours only, starting from 00:01 hours and ending at 23:59 hours on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Travel period under this sale is between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018, both dates included.

To further mark the occasion, Club Vistara women flyers will be awarded 1000 bonus Club Vistara Points when they book tickets on March 8, 2018.

Customers can earn an additional 10 percent Cashback when using Paytm on airvistara.com.

Blackout dates for sale are from 20 April 10 July. This sale will only be applicable for bookings made 8 or more days in advance.

Vistatras has said that for sale and promotion fares baggage allowance will be 15kg for Economy and 20kg for Premium Economy and 30kg for Business.

This sale is not applicable on group and Infant bookings. The company has also added that discounted fares under this sale are non-refundable but taxes and fees are fully refundable.