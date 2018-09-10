हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Interpol red corner

Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's sister

Nirav Modi had fled from India in the first week of January this year.

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued red corner notice issued against Purvi Modi, sister of absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion PNB money-laundering case.

The Interpol had already issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, his executive Mihir R Bhansali, while the case of red corner notice against fugitive billionaire Mehul Choksi will be taken up by an internal committee of the Interpol in October.

Modi had fled from India in the first week of January this year.

Tags:
Interpol red cornerPurvi ModiPNB scamPNB fraudNirav Modi

