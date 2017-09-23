close
INX media case: Chidambaram challenges CBI over allegations against son

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused Karti to move abroad and made it clear that he cannot leave India.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 00:14
INX media case: Chidambaram challenges CBI over allegations against son

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram on Friday denied the reports of his son Karti Chidambaram holding bank accounts in foreign land and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to come clear on the accusations.

"An absolute lie, by quoting CBI, lie doesn`t become truth. Why doesn`t CBI take my open offer and name the alleged 'undisclosed assets'?" Chidambaram told ANI.

On Karti's INX media case, P Chidambaram said "I have already made a public statement that my family and I will execute any document necessary to transfer the alleged 'undisclosed asset' to the government so that government can become the owner."

Karti's counsel on Saturday informed the Supreme Court that his complainant, who has been accused to have done irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, was abroad when FIPB clearance was given.

The matter in this regard has been adjourned for October 1st week. The FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on May 15, alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused Karti to move abroad and made it clear that he cannot leave India.

On August 18, the top court had directed Karti to appear before the probe agency for questioning in the case. On May 16, the CBI raided Karti's residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The raids were regarding a 2007 case, in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get an FIPB approval.An FIR was filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukherjee, who owned INX media.

TAGS

INX Media CaseP.ChidambaramKarti ChidambaramKarti CBIFIPBSC Karti ChidambaramKarti leaving IndiaIndrani MukherjeePeter Mukherjee

