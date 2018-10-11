INX Media case: ED attaches properties, bank deposits of Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attacheed around Rs 54 crores worth properties and bank deposits of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in connection with INX Media case.

The Properties include Jor Bagh in New Delhi, Ooty and Kodaikanal bungalows, residence in UK and property in Barcelona.

The probe agency has also attached fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, kept in a bank in Chennai, in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL).

The ED had registered a PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged?that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The other accused in the case include P Chidambaram, then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.

With Agency Inputs