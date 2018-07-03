हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
P Chidambaram

INX Media case: HC extends P Chidambaram's interim protection till August 1

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended former Union minister P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till August 1 in the Central Bureau of Investigation's INX Media corruption case.

CBI, probing the case has sought more time to file response on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea as they want to conduct custodial interrogation of accused. The HC has meanwhile adjourned the matter for August 2.

Chidambaram had in May rushed to a trial court for protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case before approaching the Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media case. The HC had earlier granted him interim protection till July 3.

Chidambaram's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal of Rs 35 billion and INX Media case involving Rs 3.05 billion. It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-1 regime that FIPB clearance was granted to the two ventures in which alleged irregularities have been found.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 1 million in the case.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.

With PTI Inputs

