INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI, to be examined again on August 28

New Delhi: The CBI is understood to have posed over 100 questions to former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti during his over eight hours of questioning in connection with a corruption case.

Karti, who arrived at the agency headquarters on the directives of the Supreme Court around 10.20 AM, was questioned for over eight hours, CBI sources said.

They said he will be examined again on August 28.

Over 100 questions on various aspects of the case were drafted by investigators which were put to 45-year-old Karti, the sources said.

The agency wanted to examine him in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

It is alleged that a firm "indirectly controlled" by him received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The CBI had issued a notice to Karti to appear for questioning in June but he had sought more time. Later, a look out circular was also issued against him to prevent him from leaving the country, CBI sources said.

Karti had then approached the Madras High Court which stayed the circular. The Supreme Court later put on hold the high court order.

During a hearing before the apex court, Karti had told the court he was willing to appear before the CBI. The court then directed him to appear on August 23.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud allowed Karti to be accompanied by a lawyer at the CBI headquarters during the questioning.

The CBI had registered the case on May 15 against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services, its director Padma Vishwanathan and the Mukerjeas.

The Mukerjeas, charged with killing Indrani's daughter, Sheena Bora, are currently in jail.

P Chidambaram had issued a strong statement in response to the FIR, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

The FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.