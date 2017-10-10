INX media case: SC to continue hearing on plea against Karti Chidambaram today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday continue the hearing on the INX media case, in which Karti Chidambaram is alleged to have committed irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for the project with the alleged help of his father and former finance minister P. Chidambaram.

Earlier in September, the former finance minister denied the reports of his son Karti holding bank accounts in foreign land and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to come clear on the accusations.

"It`s an absolute lie. By quoting the CBI, a lie doesn`t become the truth. Why doesn`t the CBI take my open offer and name the alleged `undisclosed assets`?" Chidambaram told ANI.

Karti`s counsel had informed the top court that his complainant was abroad when FIPB clearance was given.

The FIR lodged by the CBI, on May 15, alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused Karti to move abroad and made it clear that he could not leave India.