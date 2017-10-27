IOC Q2 net up 18% at Rs 3,696 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Friday reported 18 percent rise in second quarter net profit on the back of higher fuel sales.

Net profit in July-September at Rs 3,696.29 crore, or Rs 7.80 per share, was 18.4 percent higher than Rs 3,121.89 crore, or Rs 6.59 a share, net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic fuel sales rose to over 19 million tonnes from 18.46 million tonnes while exports rose 52 percent to 1.877 million tonnes. IOC's refineries turned 16.1 million tonnes of crude oil into fuel in the second quarter as compared to a throughput of 15.6 million tonnes in July-September 2016.

Revenues soared to Rs 1.1 lakh crore from Rs 1 lakh crore last year.