close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IRCTC denies reports of some banks' cards barred for payment

Debit and credit cards of any Indian bank powered by Master or Visa, can be accepted in any of the seven gateways on the site, the statement clarified.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 16:45
IRCTC denies reports of some banks&#039; cards barred for payment

New Delhi: Amidst reports of IRCTC barring certain banks from using its payment gateway for debit card transactions, the railways' tourism and catering arm issued a statement denying the reports.

The IRCTC has said options to pay through payment gateway using debit/credit card and internet banking are open for all banks.

"No debit or credit card of any bank has been restricted by the IRCTC for acceptance on any of the gateway," it said.

Debit and credit cards of any Indian bank powered by Master or Visa, can be accepted in any of the seven gateways on the site, the statement clarified.

However, it said the IRCTC has provides a value-added service of direct integration to some banks which would allow speedy transactions and reconciliations.

"Since direct integration comes at an added cost to the IRCTC, these banks were asked to share a part of their transaction charges with IRCTC," it said.

A senior official of the IRCTC said that it was not possible for it to bear cost of individual linkage to bank websites.

"IRCTC had asked banks to share the revenue earned from online tickets because of these value-added services but some banks refused," he said.

The IRCTC has said that if banks are willing to give the facility of zero transaction charges on their debit cards to rail ticket customers then it will give them the facility of direct debit card integration also.

The statement has further said that banks should abide by the RBI guidelines regarding transaction charges on debit cards by charging only 0.25 per cent on transactions of up to Rs 1,000 and a maximum of 0.5 per cent on transactions of values between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

TAGS

IRCTCIRCTC barring banks' cardsCredit Debit cardsRail ticketing onlineOnline bank transaction

From Zee News

Weekly Review: Rupee takes hefty blow; plunges sharply at fresh 2-1/2 year low
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee takes hefty blow; plunges sharply at f...

Gold prices drop by Rs 50 to Rs 30,800 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold prices drop by Rs 50 to Rs 30,800 per 10 grams

Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperation
International Business

Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperati...

Need to fight economic challenges on multiple fronts: CEA
Economy

Need to fight economic challenges on multiple fronts: CEA

Delighted to take on challenge of economy: Arvind Subramanian
Economy

Delighted to take on challenge of economy: Arvind Subramani...

No plans to launch electric vehicles in India: Toyota
Automobiles

No plans to launch electric vehicles in India: Toyota

Moody&#039;s downgrades UK&#039;s rating on Brexit and growth fears
International Business

Moody's downgrades UK's rating on Brexit and grow...

Weekly Review: Sensex tumbles 350 points; Nifty drops below 10,000-level
Markets

Weekly Review: Sensex tumbles 350 points; Nifty drops below...

Arvind Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: Finance Minister
Economy

Arvind Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: Fi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video