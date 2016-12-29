Ironical that letters claiming confidentiality circulating in media: Cyrus Mistry's Office

New Delhi: In a sharp rebuttal to the demand made by Tata Sons seeking return of all confidential information and documents related to the company in his possession, office of the ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry said that it's ironical that the letters claiming confidentiality have been widely circulated to the media and such conduct is unbecoming.

Mistry's office also added that the former chairman neither will comment in public nor will provide correspondence to media to make news and will keep focus on real & core issues.

Reacting to Tats Sons' "notice", Mistry's office said it has only received "a number of media queries enclosing the legal notice issued by a law firm representing Mr Ratan Tata and Bombay House, seeking our comments".

"The Tata letter, termed a "notice", is a request not to draw the attention of courts and tribunals to documents and records on the ground that they are "confidential" in nature," it said in a statement.

Insisting that no comment in public will be made nor will provide correspondence to the media to make news.

Earlier, in its second legal notice served to the ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry in as many days, Tata Sons had demanded the latter to return all confidential information and documents related to the company in his possession.

The letter, sent by Tata Sons` lawyers, demanded that Mistry sign a letter pledging not to disclose any confidential information regarding the company, including to affiliates, relatives and family members.

"We have credible information that you have wrongfully and dishonestly taken movable property being confidential information," said the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The notice comes after Tata Sons, the holding firm for the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, on Tuesday accused Mistry of breaching confidentiality rules, and said it would take legal action against him.