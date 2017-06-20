ISB students get 1113 job offers; Rs 22 lakh average salary

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Tuesday said it witnessed a 39 percent increase in number of recruiters participating in the current placements season with over 400 companies---domestic and international--- making 1,113 offers to students of the PGP Class of 2017 with an average salary of around Rs 22 lakh.

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) at ISB had 903 students.

According to a statement issued by the institution, in addition to its students, ISB alumni too continue to do well beyond graduation. The B-school has been ranked number one amongst the top 30 global B Schools, for a 160 percent increase in salary of its alumni, three years after completion of the programme, as per the Financial Times Global MBA rankings 2017.

?Besides regular recruiters such as McKinsey and Co, BCG, Parthenon, AT Kearney, Apple, Microsoft, Citibank, Novartis, Siemens, Amazon , Cognizant, Hindustan Unilever ltd, who were on campus, there were several new companies such as Jones Lang LaSalle, Havells, Revigo, P&G, Lending kart, Reliance Jio, Mindtree Consulting, L?Oreal, Bain & Co and Roland Berger,? it said.

The Andhra Pradesh government recruited students for the second consecutive year with a total of 21 offers.

For the first time, they were chosen for roles of Executive Assistants to District Magistrates at select districts in the state, the release said.

Over 70 offers were made to ISB students for leadership roles by leading corporates including Aditya Birla Group, Citibank, Yes Bank, Philips India Ltd, Tech Mahindra, MAX, Mytrah Energy and Genpact.

?Consulting and IT/ITES sectors continued to be the largest recruiting sectors constituting 20 percent and 21 percent of total number of offers followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Pharma respectively," it said.