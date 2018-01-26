It's raining offers on Republic Day – Check out deals

Rahul Kumar

If you are a shopaholic then, this long weekend is just meant for you.

It's raining offers provided by both online and offline stores with exciting discounts and cashback deals.

In offline stores, Big Bazaar is coming up with it’s 12-year old “Sabse saste paanch Din” offer starting from January 24 to January 28.

It would not be wrong to say that during India’s major occasion like Republic Day, many e-commerce giants come up with heavy discount luring the customers towards their products.

However, offline stores like Big Bazaar are not far away in providing stiff competition to the online marketers. Here’s a list of offers that this hypermarket is providing to the customers this Republic Day.

This time, Big Bazaar has not only targeted their retail customers, but also the once where they do not have outlet with their pop up stores this weekend.

Currently, Big Bazaar do not have outlet in around 40 – 50 small towns, and to target them, Big Bazaar has launched pop up stores – where their employees will be equipped with a tablet, allowing customers to browse and select their favorite products without even visiting the store.

There are more than 400 offers provided under this sale right from smart phones to kitchen appliances.

Some Highlights of Big bazzar sabse sate 5 din offers

• Pigeon 3 Burner Glass top Gas Stove + 3 ltr Induction Base Inner Lid Pressure Cooker + 4 pc Non-stick Cookware Set + Mixer Grinder with 3 jar (Combo)

SSD Price: 4999 Original Price :12,280

• Prestige Omega Granite Deluxe 4 Pcs Cookware Set (Black)

SSD Price:1699 Original Price :3410

• Koryo By Big Bazaar KLE32EXHN80 (32) 80 Cms Super Slim HDR LED TV

SSD Price:11990 Original Price :19990

• 44pc Combi of Cello 27Pc Dinner Set (Bubble Drop), 12Pc Cup & Saucer Set,3Pc Casserole Set(500/1000/1500ml) 2Pc Melamine Tray Set

• SSD Price:2999 Original Price :5871

• Men’s Fashion Denims Buy 1 Get 2 Free

• Golden Harvest Dilkhush Rice (5 kg) + Patanjali Cow Ghee (1 l) + Madhur Crystal Sugar (5 kg) MRP Rs 1350 Rs 979

• Koryo (1 Ton & 1.5 Ton) 3 Star split Air Conditioner MRP Rs 27990 / 31990 Rs 17990 / Rs 21990

• Branded Single & Double Bed Sheets with Pillow Cover MRP Rs 799 Onwards Buy 1 Get 1 Free

• Pigeon 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove + 3 L Induction Base Pressure Cooker + 4 Pc Non-Stick Cookware Set + 3 Jar Mixer Grinder MRP Rs 12280 Rs 4999

• Xiaomi 5A 2GB RAM, 16GB, 5 inch Screen Rs 5499

For reaching out to new customers, Big Bazaar has adapted QR code enabled posters and cut out at

various public places like bus stop, coffee shop and many other.On scanning the QR code, a customer will be directly taken to the official website www.bigbazaar.com and can order online for top 400 offers of SSD.

Moreover, to even tempt customers further, Big Bazaar has introduced a ‘Deal Skyfall’ mobile game – where a customer and gamers can can play the game and win shopping vouchers worth up to Rs. 1 crore.

Deal Skyfall will be available on iOS’ AppStore and android phones’ PlayStore.

To avoid massive queues for billing, a customer can also go for pre-book fast billing option where they will have to pay extra Rs 50. However it is redeemable.

"with our Pop up stores, online shopping, pre-booking fast billing, we hope to record the highest sale ever this year in the history of the future group," said Kishor Biyani, CEO, Future Group.

Another offline store namely Reliance Fresh, has also come up with exclusive offers, by launching “Full paisa wasool sale” offering heavy discount. The sale period is also similar like Big Bazaar.

Reliance is offering discount ranging from 25%-40% on dairy products, shampoo, Rice, edible oil, bed sheets etc.

Indian electronics retail store chain like Vijay sales and Kohinoor Electronics are also offering hefty discounts on products like television, smart phones, electric appliances and many more.

It needs to be noted that, the above-mentioned retailers came up with their offers when online shopping major players like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Snapdeal has already started their Republic sale commenced from January 21.

Flipkart is also celebrating Mi Anniversary sales during this occasion. If you are a Xiaomi phone lover than these are list of offers on this portal.

Some Highlights of Flipkart Mi Anniversary sales

• Redmi Note 4(4GB/64GB) is available at Rs 10,999 having flat Rs 2000 off from their previous price of Rs 12999

• MiA1(4GB/64GB) also has Rs 1000 off and is price at Rs 13,999 from their market price of Rs 14,999

• MiMix2(6GB/128GB) – this one has massive discount of Rs 8000 on Flipkart, and is being sold at Rs 29,999 versus the market price of Rs 37,999

• MiMax2(6GB/128GB) also has Rs 2000 off and is priced at Rs 14999 from their market price of Rs 16,999

Not only Mi phones, but customers can also avail discounts between 25%-40% on products like LED TVs of different size. Also there is 70% discount on apparels.

Myntra another subsidiary of Flipkart, also introduced “Right to Fashion” sale, under which a customer can have 50%-80% discount on apparels along with cash backs if payment is being made through ICICI credit and debit cards.

Rival Snapdeal also was not behind, as it once again introduced it’s flagship “Unbox India” sale for customers from January 22 to January 26.

Under Snapdeal, one can get 70% discount on electronic goods, 30 % - 70% off on footwear, up to 60% discount on home and kitchen appliances.

Earlier Amazon unveiled it’s 'Great Indian Sale' from January 21, 2018, offering heavy discounts on over 160 million products from various categories.

Customers in Amazon saved money on big brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, 10.or, UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister, Vero Moda, BPL, Micromax, TCL, Lenovo, HP, IFB, Bosch, D’Décor, Philips, Lakme, Pampers, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj, Prestige, Usha, McAfee and Kaspersky among others.

"online e-commerce Players are coming up with Good offers and Attractive cashback on payment made via selected debit and credit cards" said Sudhir Mehta, Spokesperson,AIOVA(All India Online Vendor Association)

A customer needs to remember that, all the above-mentioned offers have stringent exchange and refund policies. So before purchasing, it is always advisable to know about the terms and condition.