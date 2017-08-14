close
Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special gift from 'Snapchat'

The filter wrote `Happy Birthday Jacqueline` wishing the gorgeous diva on her special day.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 18:22
Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special gift from &#039;Snapchat&#039;

New Delhi: Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated her 32nd birthday and while the whole world was busy showering the Sri Lankan beauty with their love and wishes, a special gift was received by the `Kick` actress from Snapchat.

Snapchat created a special filter to mark the the actress` birthday. 

The filter wrote `Happy Birthday Jacqueline` wishing the gorgeous diva on her special day.

Jacqueline is one such actress, who is very active on social media and so she kept her fans posted about her updates throughout her birthday vacation. 

Right from her co-stars wishing her, to her Tokyo trip to her watchmen wishing her, the actress actively gave her fans insight into her celebrations.

The `Roy` actress took to Twitter to thank Snapchat for her special birthday gift. 

Jacqueline wrote, "The birthday love keeps on cominggg! Thanks for the personalised filter @Snapchat."

On the workfront, the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming releases, `A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky` and `Judwaa 2`.

