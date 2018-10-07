हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir health insurance contract won through transparent, competitive bid process: Reliance Insurance

The company's statement came after Gandhi alleged that the general insurance company got the health insurance mandate from the J&K government due to his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remark, Reliance General Insurance on Saturday said it has won the contract to provide health insurance coverage to Jammu and Kashmir government staff after a rigorous and transparent competitive tender process.

The company's statement, tweeted by Reliance Capital, came after Gandhi alleged that the general insurance company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital, got the health insurance mandate from the J&K government due to his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have won the employee health insurance policy as part of the 'J&K Chief Minister's Group Mediclaim Policy' after a rigorous transparent competitive tender process involving technical and financial evaluation of multiple bidders, carried out strictly in compliance with the laid down guidelines of the state government," the company tweeted a statement.

The general insurance company claimed that its proposal was the most competitive, almost 35 per cent lower than the other closest proposal.

It said the other public and private sector insurance companies that participated in the bidding process included National Insurance, United India Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and ICICI Lombard, among others.

The company pointed out that in the past too it has successfully implemented several health programmes across multiple states like Punjab, Kerala, Odisha, Nagaland, and Gujarat.

Citing a media report, Gandhi in a tweet, had said, "When your BFF (best friend forever) is the PM, you can get the 1,30,000 Cr. Rafale deal, even without relevant experience. But wait. There's more! Apparently, 400,000 JK Govt staff will also be arm-twisted into buying health insurance ONLY from your company!".

Ambani has earlier rejected Congress' allegations on the Rafale offset contract, saying the government had no role in French firm Dassault choosing his company as a partner. 

