Jet Airways announces Christmas sale, offers 30% discount

New Delhi: Jet Airways on Monday announced its year-end Christmas sale for domestic and international travel beginning 2019.

The festive season fare sale offers discounts of up to 30 percent. The Christmas fare sale beginning today will be available across all booking channels of Jet Airways till midnight on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Passengers booking directly on the airline's website and the airline' mobile app, can avail exclusive benefits, such as earning 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, Zero Cancellation Fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, as well as locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change.

They can also avail discounts of up to 20 percent on pre-purchase of excess baggage via bookings made on the website, App or other points of sale.

The sale is valid for both one-way and return journeys for both Première and Economy travel with a travel validity effective January 7, 2019 for international travel. Those who booked for travel on the airline's domestic network can commence travel effective January 1 and January 8, depending on the whether they are travelling Première or Economy.

Jet said that flyers can choose to travel to any of the 66 domestic and international destinations served directly by the airline or to a host of onward destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airline's codeshare partners via its gateways in Amsterdam, London and Paris and vice versa.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas.