Jet Airways

Jet Airways announces Diwali sale, offers upto 30% off on domestic, international flights

Tickets under the scheme must be purchased between October 30 and November 5.

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced the 2018 Diwali sale, offering discounts of up to 30 percent discount on domestic as well as international flight across the company's network.

Passengers under this offer can get upto 30 percent discount on base fare in Première and Economy on select domestic and international flights. Jet said that the discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by its codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Tickets under the scheme must be purchased between October 30 and November 5. For travel to International destinations, travel must commence on or after October 30 but travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5.

For travel in Première flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after November 7 while for travel in Economy on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after November 14, Jet said.

Those booking directly on Jet's website and app, you can also avail exclusive benefits like additional earnings of 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, zero cancellation fee for all changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, Jet Airways said.

