Jet Airways

Jet Airways announces International Flight Sale, get flight tickets at Rs 4,299

The offer ends on August 25.

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced International Flight Sale, offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 4,299.

Passengers under this offer can book one-way flight tickets to Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Manchester.

The offer ends on August 25 and fares are applicable in Premiere and Economy for travel from India across Jet's international network.

Fare are applicable on return journeys only for travel to Amsterdam, Paris, London and Manchester. Tickets must be purchased between August 21 and August 25. Travel must commence on or after September 16, but travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, Jet said.

Jet Airways last week said that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on August 27 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30. The board of directors of Jet Airways at its meeting held on August 9 had deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

 

 

