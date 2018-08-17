हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Jet Airways board to meet on August 27 to consider June quarter results

The board of directors of Jet Airways at its meeting held on August 9 had deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

New Delhi: Jet Airways on Friday said a meeting of the board of directors will be held on August 27 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company shall be held on 27 August 2018, inter a/ia, to approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing today.

The filing further noted that "the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed till Wednesday, August 29 2018".

Shares of the company were trading in the positive territory at 303.75, up 1.10 per cent, over its previous closing price.

