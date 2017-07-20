close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jet Airways cutting pilot pay to trim costs

Jet Airways has proposed salary and stipend cuts in letters sent to pilots earlier this month, saying it was forced to take such steps as it was "intensely focused on fleet and network rationalisation".

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:13
Jet Airways cutting pilot pay to trim costs

New Delhi: Jet Airways , India`s second-largest airline by market share, has asked dozens of its junior-ranking pilots to accept 30-50 percent pay cuts, or quit, as it moves to bring down its costs, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters. 

Jet Airways has proposed salary and stipend cuts in letters sent to pilots earlier this month, saying it was forced to take such steps as it was "intensely focused on fleet and network rationalisation".

The move, to be implemented from Aug. 1, is likely to impact up to 400 pilots, said the two sources, who asked not to be named.

A third source close to the development said Jet had to make some work adjustments with pilots, as it has rationalised its network given weakness in the Gulf region and improved fleet utilization. 

Jet Airways, which has the highest cost structure among all the major private-sector carriers in India, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jet Airways has struggled to keep a lid on costs in one of the world`s fastest-growing aviation markets where competition from low-cost carriers such as InterGlobe Aviation`s IndiGo and SpiceJet is on the rise and is putting it under pressure.

The Indian airline, partly-owned by Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates, is also facing headwinds in the international market due to uncertainty in the oil-rich Gulf region which is hurting its revenues.

TAGS

Jet AirwaysIndia`s second-largest airlineInterGlobe Aviation`s IndiGoOil-rich Gulf regionEtihad AirwaysSpiceJet

From Zee News

Wipro Q1 results: IT major beats consolidated profit estimates
Companies

Wipro Q1 results: IT major beats consolidated profit estima...

Reliance Jio to raise Rs 20,000 crore via rights issue
Companies

Reliance Jio to raise Rs 20,000 crore via rights issue

Tata Motors rolls out first batch of upcoming SUV Nexon
Automobiles

Tata Motors rolls out first batch of upcoming SUV Nexon

Retailers&#039; Association appeals for review of cash bills format
Economy

Retailers' Association appeals for review of cash bill...

Find early solution to food stocks issue: Nirmala to WTO chief
International Business

Find early solution to food stocks issue: Nirmala to WTO ch...

Operators say rural telecom to suffer at nil IUC, Jio differs
Companies

Operators say rural telecom to suffer at nil IUC, Jio diffe...

Loans via ATMS: ICICI offers up to Rs 15 lakh instant personal loan facility
Personal Finance

Loans via ATMS: ICICI offers up to Rs 15 lakh instant perso...

BOJ pushes back inflation target for sixth time, keeps policy steady
International Business

BOJ pushes back inflation target for sixth time, keeps poli...

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net up 23% at Rs 912.73 crore
Companies

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net up 23% at Rs 912.73 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video