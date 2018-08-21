हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

Jet Airways expands codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways

The codeshare flights have been opened for sale for travel starting from August 23, 2018.

Jet Airways expands codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways

Mumbai: Jet Airways on Tuesday announced the expansion of existing codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways to provide more choice and convenient travel options.  

“Guests travelling between key destinations across Thailand, Vietnam, and India, will benefit from this alignment between the two airlines,” a company statement said
 
Under the expanded codeshare agreement, Jet Airways will place its marketing code on Bangkok Airways’ flights beyond Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Sukhothai and Trat in Thailand and Da Nang, Phu Quoc in Vietnam.
 
The codeshare flights have been opened for sale for travel starting from August 23, 2018.
 
Subsequently, Bangkok Airways will place its marketing code on Jet Airways’ flights beyond Mumbai to key destinations like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa and Chennai; as well as beyond Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai.
 
Currently, Jet Airways places its code on Bangkok Airways’ flights between Mumbai and Bangkok while Bangkok Airways places its codes on Jet Airways’ flights between Bangkok-Mumbai and Bangkok-Delhi.
 
Gaurang Shetty, Whole-time Director, Jet Airways, said, "This codeshare agreement will further lead to a boost in tourism and trade between India and these Asian nations.
 
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways said “We are pleased to expand cooperation with Jet Airways to strengthen our respective route networks and offer business and leisure travelers.”

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet codeshare agreementBangkok AirwaysJet Airways-Bangkok Airways codeshare agreement

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close