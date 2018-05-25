Jet Airways giving free couple tickets to celebrate 25th anniversary? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Lately, a message regarding Jet Airways' free couple tickets has become viral in WhatsApp. People have received several forwards on WhatsApp stating that Jet Airways is giving free couple tickets to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

‘Jetairways Airline is giving 2 Free Tickets to everyone, To celebrate their 25th Anniversary, Click here to Get yours: jetaırways.com/tickets,’ the message read.

However, the truth is that the company has no such plans. Clarifying the doubt on Twitter, Jet Airways has cautioned travellers and wrote that it is a fake news.

#FakeAlert There's a fake link being circulated regarding ticket giveaways for our 25th Anniversary. This is not an official contest/giveaway and we advise caution. Genuine contests & giveaways are hosted only on our verified social media accounts, indicated with a blue tick. pic.twitter.com/NvJrFaq3aL — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 23, 2018

The Naresh Goyal-promoted airline this week reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to the BSE filing.

The total income also declined by 3.44 percent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, as per the filing. Fuel expenses rose by 31 percent to Rs 2,063.34 crore, against Rs 1,282.41 crore.

The airline saw an year-on-year increase in fuel prices of Rs 366 crore, and mark-to-market adjustment due to weaker rupee of Rs 156 crore in the quarter, against a gain of Rs 54 crore in Q4 FY17, it said in a release.

For financial year 2017-18, the airline reported a standalone net loss of Rs 767.62 crore, against a net profit of Rs 1,482.52 crore, according to the filing.

With PTI Inputs