हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

Jet Airways introduces Seat Select sale across 45 destinations

As part of the limited period offer, economy guests can select any seat of their choice for a flat fee of Rs 200.

Jet Airways introduces Seat Select sale across 45 destinations

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced a ‘Seat Select’ sale that offers the airline’s travellers an exclusive opportunity to select their preferred seats by paying a flat, nominal fee.

Customers can avail the sale while travelling across the airline’s domestic network of 45 destinations. The offer is also open for international travellers looking for preferred seating while traveling with Jet Airways for their onward journey in India, the company said.

As part of the limited period offer, (Between August 16 – August 31) Economy guests can select any seat of their choice for a flat fee of Rs 200 (regardless of the date of travel).

“All seats with the exception of a few such as the front row seats (Bulkhead seats) and those in the Emergency rows will be available for selection as part of the sale,” the company has said.

“To avail the Seat Select offer, you can visit the airlines’ airport and city ticketing offices, call the Jet Airways’ Contact Centre, visit the company’s website or on the Jet Airways mobile app,” it added.

Marnix H Fruitema, Executive Vice President - Commercial, Jet Airways, said, "The 15-day sale will not only offer special prices to our regular fliers but will also attract and enable new guests to experience the advantages of this concept."

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet Airways Seat SelectJet Airways saleJet Seat Select sale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close