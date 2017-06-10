Jet Airways monsoon sale extended till June 11; buy domestic tickets at just Rs 1,111

New Delhi: Jet Airways has extended its monsoon sale by two more days. The sale which was scheduled from June 7 to June 9 has now been extended tll June 11.

Under the sale, you can avail special fares in economy starting at Rs 1,111 on select flights within India.

Fares are applicable on one way journeys in Economy on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways

Tickets must be purchased on or before Jun 11, 2017 for travel between Jun 27, 2017 and Sep 20, 2017.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, Jet Airways said.