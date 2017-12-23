Jet Airways New Year Sale kicks off; get tickets starting at Rs 1,001

New Delhi: Full-service airline Jet Airways kicked of its "New Year Sale" for the domestic sector on Saturday.

Under the sale, the airline is offering flat 10 percent off on base fares in economy and up to 15 percent off on premiere fares across its domestic network of 44 destinations.

The eleven-day fare sale beginning December 23, 2017 until January 2, 2018, will be valid for economy and premiere travel on select domestic destinations.

During the sale, air travellers can book economy tickets starting at Rs 1,001, with a travel validity that commences from January 15, 2018 onwards.

Gaurang Shetty, Whole Time Director, Jet Airways said, “With this offer, guests can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations, explore and create everlasting memories. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our guests in India.”