Jet Airways' Republic Day offer: Get domestic tickets at just Rs 999

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced its special Republic ticket offer under which customers can avail special fares in economy class starting at just Rs 999.

Fares are applicable on one way journeys in economy seats.

The offer is valid for tickets purchased between January 25 and January 29, 2017.

Travel must commence on or after February 9, 2017 and tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.

While on International flights customers can enjoy up to 30 percent discount on base fare on one way and return journeys in première and economy on flights from India.

Tickets must be purchased between January 25 and January 27, 2017 with no travel restriction.