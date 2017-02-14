Jet Airways Valentine's Day sale: Offers all-Inclusive fares starting at just Rs 999

New Delhi: The largest private sector airline Jet Airways has announced an all-inclusive domestic fare offer starting Rs 999.

The four-day promotional sale is aimed at Valentine's Day celebrations.

Bookings will be applicable on travel between March 1, 2017 to February 17. However, special fares are "available on a first-come, first-serve basis on select direct flights" on the airline's domestic network and 15 days from the date of booking, Jet Airways said in a press release.

Earlier Tata's Vistara also announced a "Valentine's Day Sale" with an all-inclusive one-way fares starting Rs 899 on economy class travel for travel between February 28, 2017 to September 20, 2017..

Vistara's promotional scheme will offer up to 60 percent discount on Business Class and up to 40 percent on premium economy.