close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jewellers welcome govt's decision to remove industry from PMLA

ANMOL Jewellery founder Ishu Datwani said its a big relief and the timing is right as it is just before Diwali.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 16:53
Jewellers welcome govt&#039;s decision to remove industry from PMLA

Mumbai: Welcoming the Centre's decision to remove the gems and jewellery dealers from purview of the reporting requirement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the industry today termed it as a positive step which will boost the festive sales.

"This is a great news for the industry and we are thankful to the government for this decision. This is a positive step and will help boost the market sentiment. We look forward to good business during festive season," All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) Chairman Nitin Khandelwal said here.

The government rolled back August 23 notification that notified dealers in precious metals, precious stones and other high value goods as persons carrying on designated business and professions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, last night.

Under the PMLA, every reporting entity is required to maintain record of all transactions of value exceeding Rs 10 lakh, all cross border wire transfers of more than Rs 5 lakh and all purchase and sale of immovable property of Rs 50 lakh or more.

Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said this decision will boost the overall sentiment in the trade.

"We welcome the decision to extend the provisions of PMLA from the present limit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 in the case of jewellery purchases," he added.

ANMOL Jewellery founder Ishu Datwani said its a big relief and the timing is right as it is just before Diwali.

India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) Director and P N Gadgil Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil said the industry has been suffering since the industry came under the ambit of PMLA.

"KYC for Rs 50,000 or over worth jewellery purchase was too low to attract PMLA. This is a positive step by the government and will be a big boost not only for the jewellers but also for the customers," he added.

Director and former Chairman of GJF Sreedhar G V said business was suffering and witnessed lacklustre demand during the Navratras, however, the industry now can look forward to good business during Diwali.

KPMG India Partner, Indirect Tax, Harpreet Singh said this decision is definitely a good news for the sector.

"This announcement is well timed as it is likely to boost the pre-Diwali sales. Also, this relaxation would encourage free trading in the sector, without any apprehension of doing KYC compliances in the mind of the customer," he added.

TAGS

GST jewellersGST impactGSTJewellers industryGJFPMLA

From Zee News

Adani Group&#039;s Oz arm signs power purchase pact
International Business

Adani Group's Oz arm signs power purchase pact

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposited into account in a fortnight: Ananth Kumar
Economy

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposit...

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu
Companies

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh...

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13
Personal Finance

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems
Companies

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn
Companies

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Economy

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shan...

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclusion in GST
Companies

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclus...

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST council
Companies

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video