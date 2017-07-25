close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jio effect: Airtel Q1 net profit tanks 75% to Rs 367 crore

The country's largest telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted 74.89 per cent plunge in consolidated net profit to Rs 367 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal, hit hard by the disruptive pricing of newcomer Reliance Jio.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 20:15

New Delhi: The country's largest telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted 74.89 per cent plunge in consolidated net profit to Rs 367 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal, hit hard by the disruptive pricing of newcomer Reliance Jio.

In contrast, its net income was Rs 1,462 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2016-17.

Bharti's total revenue fell 14 per cent to Rs 21,958 crore in the first quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 25,546 crore in the year-ago period.

The earnings numbers came in after market hours.

"The pricing disruption in the Indian telecom market caused by the entry of a new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15 per cent year-on-year, creating further stress on sector profitability, cash flows and leverage," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The company appears to have controlled the quarter-on- quarter slide it had been experiencing since the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Bharti Airtel's net profit dipped marginally when compared sequentially to Rs 373.4 crore in the March quarter.

Incidentally, April-June is the first quarter of charged 4G services by the industry newcomer and rival Reliance Jio. 

TAGS

Bharti AirtelJioRJioTelcostelecom operatorsAirtelVodafone

From Zee News

Banks&#039; exposure to telecom sector at Rs 97,681 crore: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Banks' exposure to telecom sector at Rs 97,681 crore:...

Vodafone-Idea merger transactions expected to be completed in 2018
Companies

Vodafone-Idea merger transactions expected to be completed...

Demonetisation: RBI processing old notes to verify numerical accuracy, says Arun Jaitley
Economy

Demonetisation: RBI processing old notes to verify numerica...

SC asks Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September 7
Companies

SC asks Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September...

Companies

'GST will not impact smartphone demand in India'

Gold gains further on global cues, jewellers&#039; buying
Bullion

Gold gains further on global cues, jewellers' buying

Nifty@10K: Macro indicators augur well, but expect correction soon
Markets

Nifty@10K: Macro indicators augur well, but expect correcti...

Nifty crosses 10,000 briefly, closes with loss on profit booking
Markets

Nifty crosses 10,000 briefly, closes with loss on profit bo...

Renault Kwid crosses 1.75-lakh unit sales milestone in India
Automobiles

Renault Kwid crosses 1.75-lakh unit sales milestone in Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video