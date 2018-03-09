JIO pioneers yet another revolution, launches India's first interactive sports experience on JIOTV

Mumbai: Country's popular Live TV App JioTV on Friday announced that it has introduced India's first interactive sports experience for consumers watching the ongoing tri-nation Nidahas Trophy which is being shown exclusively on JioTV.

With this, JioTV consumers can interact with the game while watching it - a revolution in the Live TV space - the company said in a statement.

Customers who watch the tri-series can customise their viewing experience by selecting from five different camera angles, experience audio from stump mic and stadium ambience, giving an immersive feel, choose commentary in a language of their choice, get access to leading cricket experts and commentators, view score and other details on demand, on a single click and watch catch-up (past content) in case they have missed a ball or a six.

JioTV users need to update to the latest version of the app from relevant app store to get this feature.

JioTV recently won the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award 2018 for the “Best Mobile Video Content”.

It has also acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy - a tri-nation T20 competition being played at Colombo from March 6 to 18, 2018 between host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

JioTV is providing a comprehensive coverage of the triangular series, enabling millions in India to access live and catch-up content on their mobile devices.

The event coverage on JioTV will commence on match days at 6:25 pm.

It will include live and repeat telecast and highlight packages.