Jio puts Mukesh Ambani on top of Forbes' Global Game Changers

Forbes magazine has named Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani as the topmost among its "Global Game Changers" who are transforming their industries and changing the lives of billions around the world.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 14:54

New York: Forbes magazine has named Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani as the topmost among its "Global Game Changers" who are transforming their industries and changing the lives of billions around the world.

Ambani features at the top of the Forbes` second annual Global Game Changers` list of 25 "intrepid business leaders unsatisfied with the status quo" who are "transforming their industries and changing the lives of billions of people around the globe."

The American magazine referred to the Ambani-led Reliance Jio mobile network`s efforts to spread internet penetration in India.

"Oil and gas tycoon entered the country`s telecom market with a bang, offering fast internet at dirt-cheap prices. Gained 100 million customers in six months and set off a wave of consolidation in the market," Forbes said.

"While plenty of corporate functionaries make headlines for successful turnarounds or record profits, we sought to identify true movers and shakers who are determining the course of the future for more than just their own shareholders or employees," it said.

Forbes said those on the latest game changers` list are re-imagining the many facets of everyday life, from health to money transfers through digital means.

The list includes home appliances company Dyson`s founder James Dyson, US investment management company BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Saudi Arabia`s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, social media platform Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel and Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing founder Cheng Wei.

 

TAGS

Reliance IndustriesMukesh AmbaniForbes listForbes Global Game ChangersForbes second annual Global Game Changers list

