JioCinema, Disney India tie up for dedicated content

Mumbai: JioCinema, Jio’s digital app and Disney India have tied up for dedicated content vis Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas film to Jio users across age groups.

For the first time ever, the app will host a dedicated Disney branded section on the homepage with content spanning across movies, animation, series and shorts.



Disney content is available through an exclusive Disney-Jio section on JioCinema’s welcome page. To access Disney content, existing users of Jio, will need to download the JioCinema app and perform a one-time activity of sharing a customizable message with their friends on Facebook, Twitter or Whatsapp. New users will need to buy a Jio SIM and follow the same process to gain this access.

Through this association, Jio users can get access to stories ranging from Disney Classics, Pixar animation, movies from Marvel and Star Wars along with a host of international as well as locally created content which they can enjoy on-the-go. With content available for the entire family, the app also offers a diverse collection of series and movies for kids and teens along with Marvel kids’ animation shows.



In addition to this, the app also brings in a unique character customization option where fans can choose from their favourite Disney, Marvel, Pixar or Star Wars character such as Mickey Mouse, Captain America, and Lightening McQueen and browse the entire range of content available on that character.

JioCinema is also playing host to over 50 movies that have been nominated for Academy Awards over the last 90 years. Animation delights like Toy Story, Wall-E, Up and more have been included to bring the joy of world-class films to Indian audiences, the company said.

JioCinema, the on-demand video streaming platform, has over 1 lakh hours of content.