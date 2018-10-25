हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reliance Industries

JioGigaFiber offering to place India among top 3 three nations in fixed broadband: Mukesh Ambani

India will rise from a lowly 135th rank to be amongst the top three nations in fixed broadband at a pace that will surprise the world.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani Thursday said that Jio's fibre-based broadband offering can place the country among the top three nations in fixed broadband from a low rank of 135 currently.

Addressing the India Mobile Congress in the National Capital, Ambani said, “India will rise from a lowly 135th rank to be amongst the top three nations in fixed broadband at a pace that will surprise the world.”

'And from day one JioGigaFiber will offer complete fixed-mobile convergence where Indians will travel seamlessly between mobile and fixed broadband networks 4G and 5G when on the move and Wi-Fi when indoors,” he added.

Ambani said that India has moved from 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number 1 nation in mobile data consumption in the world in less than two years.

“This is the fastest transition anywhere in the world from 2G/3G to 4G. By 2020, I believe that India will be a fully-4G country and ready for 5G ahead of others. Every phone in India will be a 4G enabled phone and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity,” he said.

Ambani also acknowledged the contribution of the government’s BharatNet program in providing high-quality connectivity in the remotest areas of the country.

“This transformation will accelerate as we get ready for a 5G world, driven by the pro-active approach of the government,” he said.

