Reliance Jio

JioPostpaid offer for JioFi: Get cashback worth Rs 500

Reliance Jio has come with a fresh offer for its postpaid customers – JioPostpaid offer for JioFi. Under the new scheme, the customers can get JioFi, the portable wireless wifi hotspot by Reliance Jio, effectively for just Rs 500.

The customers eligible for the same are those who purchase a new JioFi along with a new Jio postpaid Sim card. They need to use the sim in the JioFi device.

Following this, the users will get a cashback of Rs 500 in form of credit in their postpaid account. To avail the same, they will have to pay monthly bills for 12 consecutive cycles. However, it will be adjusted against next postpaid invoices.

The starting date of the offer is July 3, 2018, Tuesday.

Here are the details:

Eligible customer: Who purchases a new JioFi along with a new Jio PostPaid SIM, and uses the Jio Postpaid SIM in the JioFi device.

Cashback: Eligible customer will get a Rs 500 cashback (in form of credit) in the postpaid account, on payment of monthly bills for 12 consecutive cycles, which will be adjusted against next postpaid invoices.

Offer Date: July 3, 2018 onwards

Eligible Plans: JioPostpaid Plan

