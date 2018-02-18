Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Reliance Jio football offer

New Delhi: Jivi Mobiles, a homegrown mobile phone brand, today announced its tied up with Reliance Jio for cashback offers to its customers. It is for the first time that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has tied up with a low-cost handset maker.

Jivi Mobiles, today said that its 4G smartphones will be available for customers at an effective price starting Rs 699 a unit under offer from Reliance Jio.

"Jio & Jivi Mobiles have taken a major step in the direction of realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of ‘Digital India’ by offering a 4G Volte Smartphone at an effective price of Rs 699 only," Jivi Mobiles said in a release.

Pankaj Anand, chief executive of Jivi Mobiles, said, “It is for the first time that Reliance Jio has tied up with an Indian homegrown mobile phone brand for the cashback offer to its customers.With this cashback in place, we shall be able to offer our range of 4G VoLte smartphones to our customers at an effective price starting Rs 699, the lowest in India as of now.”

Association with Reliance Jio is a right step towards achieving our vision to provide better communication solutions till the last mile, Anand added.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 through “Jio Football Offer” on the entire range of 4G VoLte smartphones across 22 brands including Jivi Mobiles.

The Jio offer is valid on the first recharge done between February 15 to March 31, 2018, using new smartphones.

The moment a customer does a Rs 198 or Rs 299 recharge for the first time, till March 31, a total of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 will be credited to the customers MyJio account.

These vouchers can be redeemed instantly against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 or 299 on MyJio.

The Jivi Mobile 4G smartphone, Energy E3, with the effective price of Rs 699 is available in the market for Rs 2,899 a unit. It has a dual 4G SIM slot, 4-inch screen, 5-megapixel rear camera and 2 mp front camera.

The top end 4G smartphone model from Jivi Mobile, Prime P444, is available in the market for Rs 4,799 and after the offer, it will cost Rs 2,599 a unit to customers, as per the statement.