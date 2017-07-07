close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jobs may be created to support GST implementation

The two-day 13th India Innovation Summit with the theme, The New Wealth of Nations Innovation and Intellectual capital will begin here on July 13.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 19:46
Jobs may be created to support GST implementation

Bengaluru: Infosys Co-Founder and investor Kris Gopalakrishnan on Friday said the country may see 10,000 to 1 lakh jobs being created in the next six months to support GST implementation.

"Every year we need to create about 20 million new jobs, though I do not have seen any data or report.

So, in my estimate, probably in next six months, we will see, may be 10,000 to 1 lakh jobs being created to support GST implementation," he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here.

"But, beyond six months, it is very difficult to say at this point of time, how much more it would increase," Gopalakrishnan, who is the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s India Innovation Summit said.

The two-day 13th India Innovation Summit with the theme, The New Wealth of Nations Innovation and Intellectual capital will begin here on July 13.

The Summit will cover subjects such as, Teens as Innovators to disrupt the existing businesses, Rise of Machines and Future of Human Labour, India?s digital transformation into a cashless economy and the great expectations on the e-commerce industry scaling the consumption economy, among others.

On concerns raised by the industry on anti-profiteering clause, Gopalakrishnan said it is time for the country to move forward as the government is open to make adjustments as and when it learns from feedbacks it gets during implementation.

The industry had raised concerns on anti-profiteering clause which it feared will lead to inspector raj and tax harassment.

The Central GST (CGST) law provides for an 'anti-profiteering' clause to ensure business passes on the benefit of reduced tax incidence on goods or services or both to consumer.

Backing Gopalakrishnan's remarks, Volvo India Managing Director Kamal Bali said he is not worried on anti-profiteering clause as the market forces will make manufacturers and service providers to adjust to new market norms.

Bali said the government has basically put this act more as a deterrent and argued that one cannot sell products according to the whims and fancies of the businesses.

On keeping out petroleum products from the ambit of GST, Gopalakrishnan said, "Every product should come into the ambit of GST."

Bali said, at least the government has made a good beginning by implementing GST which was long overdue and the businesses and companies should move forward.

"CII also have been pushing for GST implementation from July 1. We did not want it to be further delayed," he added.

Asked about the effect of GST would have on shadow economy, Gopalakrishnan said the process of transition from a shadow economy to transparent economy has begun, but it wouldn't happen overnight.

From the angle of jobs also, Gopalakrishnan said, "Ninety per cent of jobs are in unorganised sector, only 10 percent of jobs are in organised sector. So, the transformation from unorganised to organised sector will take more time. GST is the beginning of this transformation."

TAGS

InfosysCo-Founder and investor Kris GopalakrishnanAmbit of GSTCentral GST (CGST)e-commerce industryThe New Wealth of Nations Innovation & Intellectual capitalIndia Innovation SummitChairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)GST implementationGST

From Zee News

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Govt asks traders to issue advertisement about price hike post GST
Economy

Govt asks traders to issue advertisement about price hike p...

India&#039;s reform agenda moving at a quick pace; GST to create unified market of 1.3 billion people: PM Modi at G20 Summit
Economy

India's reform agenda moving at a quick pace; GST to c...

Companies

GST set to cap India Inc revenue growth at 7% in Q1: Crisil

Service consumed in June, billed in July to attract GST
Personal Finance

Service consumed in June, billed in July to attract GST

Tata Steel bags PM&#039;s trophy for best integrated steel plant
Companies

Tata Steel bags PM's trophy for best integrated steel...

Hudco looks to revive retail home finance portfolio
Real Estate

Hudco looks to revive retail home finance portfolio

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video