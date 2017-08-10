Jugnoo launches partnership program for B2B products

New Delhi: Jugnoo - a hyperlocal startup vastly supported by auto rickshaw network and its B2B SaaS offerings, commences a new service called Jugnoo Partner Program.

The program invites various businesses and entrepreneurs to join as partners.

It is designed for partners to have access to resources and knowledge needed to offer Jugnoo services to the final customers.

The aim is to provide top quality customer experience and to explore better business opportunities that`d eventually help in generating more sales globally.

Jugnoo through its SaaS based solution, Tookan provides a generic platform to manage and track - field workforces that enable on-demand deliveries, at-home services and on-street customer acquisition.

It also helps to communicate seamlessly with customers and to take data driven business decisions.

The benefits of becoming a partner include training sessions, access to Jugnoo`s knowledge base, free software licenses for internal use and training, bug reporting on behalf of customers, periodic release of new versions etc.

The official partners can choose from different revenue model options and can benefit from one-time as well as monthly recurring revenues.

Commenting on the launch of Partner Program, Samar Singla, CEO and Founder of Jugnoo said, "With the global presence of our B2B product and expansive growth in SaaS based platform worldwide, initiating partnership program seems like the right way to go. This will help us make our reach more comprehensive and help us accelerate our business."