 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jugnoo launches partnership program for B2B products

The aim is to provide top quality customer experience and to explore better business opportunities that`d eventually help in generating more sales globally.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 15:27
Jugnoo launches partnership program for B2B products

New Delhi: Jugnoo - a hyperlocal startup vastly supported by auto rickshaw network and its B2B SaaS offerings, commences a new service called Jugnoo Partner Program.

The program invites various businesses and entrepreneurs to join as partners. 

It is designed for partners to have access to resources and knowledge needed to offer Jugnoo services to the final customers.

The aim is to provide top quality customer experience and to explore better business opportunities that`d eventually help in generating more sales globally.

Jugnoo through its SaaS based solution, Tookan provides a generic platform to manage and track - field workforces that enable on-demand deliveries, at-home services and on-street customer acquisition. 

It also helps to communicate seamlessly with customers and to take data driven business decisions.

The benefits of becoming a partner include training sessions, access to Jugnoo`s knowledge base, free software licenses for internal use and training, bug reporting on behalf of customers, periodic release of new versions etc. 

The official partners can choose from different revenue model options and can benefit from one-time as well as monthly recurring revenues.

Commenting on the launch of Partner Program, Samar Singla, CEO and Founder of Jugnoo said, "With the global presence of our B2B product and expansive growth in SaaS based platform worldwide, initiating partnership program seems like the right way to go. This will help us make our reach more comprehensive and help us accelerate our business."

TAGS

JugnooB2B SaaSJugnoo partner programJugnoo B2B partnershipJugnoo servicesTookanB2B products

From Zee News

Rising NPAs in MSME sector in West Bengal worrisome: SBI
Economy

Rising NPAs in MSME sector in West Bengal worrisome: SBI

Here are the five hottest fashion brands in the world
Companies

Here are the five hottest fashion brands in the world

Gold price rises by Rs 340 Rs 29,890 per 10 grams, silver tops Rs 40,000-mark
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 340 Rs 29,890 per 10 grams, silver t...

Volkswagen Group, Tata cooperation talks have ended: Source
Automobiles

Volkswagen Group, Tata cooperation talks have ended: Source

SoftBank Vision Fund invest at least $2.5 billion in Flipkart, becomes largest shareholder in the firm ​
Companies

SoftBank Vision Fund invest at least $2.5 billion in Flipka...

iPhone 8 can make Apple world&#039;s first trillion dollar company
International Business

iPhone 8 can make Apple world's first trillion dollar...

What is the eligibility criteria to apply for Aadhaar – Here&#039;s all you should know
Personal Finance

What is the eligibility criteria to apply for Aadhaar – Her...

Raymond&#039;s ex-tycoon Vijaypat Singhania is now penniless – All you need to know
Companies

Raymond's ex-tycoon Vijaypat Singhania is now penniles...

Economy

'Casual Taxpayer' registration goes live on GSTN...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video