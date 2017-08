20 Indian billionaires own wealth equal to 10% of country's GDP

New Delhi: India’s 20 billionaires have added over $50 billion to their combined wealth in the first seven months of this calendar year, as per a Bloomberg Billionaires Index report.

Their total wealth is now valued at over $200 billion which is equal to 10 percent of India's GDP.

Here is the comprehensive list

International Ranking Name Total net worth $YTD change Industry 19. Mukesh Ambani $36.2 Billion +$13.4 Billion Energy 57. Lakshmi Mittal $16.6 Billion +$2.18 Billion Commodities 67. Azim Premji $15.9 Billion +$3.63 Billion Technology 70. Pallonji Mistry $15.6 Billion +$1.93 Billion Industrial 91. Shiv Nadar $13.4 Billion +$1.42 Billion Technology 121. Dilip Shanghvi $11.4 Billion -$1.38 Billion Health Care 134. Uday Kotak $10.2 Billion +$3.08 Billion Finance 156. Kumar Birla $9.16 Billion +$3.13 Billion Industrial 161. Cyrus Poonawalla $9.02 Billion +$1.02 Billion Health Care 164. Gautam Adani $8.83 Billion +$4.20 Billion Industrial 223. Vikram Lal $6.96 Billion +$2.20 Billion Industrial 241 Pankaj Patel $6.67 Billion +$2.55 Billion Health Care 253. Benu Gopal Bangur $6.50 Billion +$1.53 Billion Commodities 326. Radhakishan Damani $5.31Billion +$3.40 Billion Retail 335. Micky Jagtiani $5.18 Billion +$185 Million Retail 344. Indu Jain $5.09 Billion +$987 Million Media & Telecom 363. K P Singh $4.94 Billion +$1.93 Billion Real Estate 365. Ajay Piramal $4.93 Billion +$1.91 Billion Finance 370. Prakash Hinduja $4.89 Billion +$1.13 Billion Diversified 371. Ashok Hinduja $4.89 Billion +$1.13 Billion Diversified 426. Rahul Bajaj $4.46 Billion +$1.33 Billion Diversified 490. Kalanithi Maran $3.95 Billion +$1.56 Billion Media & Telecom

(Chart source: https://www.bloomberg.com/billionaires)