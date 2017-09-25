close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kandla Port rechristened as 'Deendayal Port'

The central government in exercise of powers conferred on it under Indian Ports Act, 1908 made the amendment to replace "Kandla" with "Deendayal", as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Shipping.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 23:44

New Delhi: The Kandla Port, one of the top 12 major ports in the country, has been rechristened as Deendayal Port from on Monday in the name of Hindutva icon Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

"Kandla Port Trust is renamed as Deendayal Port Trust with effect from September 25, 2017," the government said on Monday.

The central government in exercise of powers conferred on it under Indian Ports Act, 1908 made the amendment to replace "Kandla" with "Deendayal", as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Shipping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this year, while laying foundation stone for Rs 933 crore projects at Kandla Port had suggested that it be named after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, who stood for the uplift of all sections of the society.

"Deendayal stood for the poor...(so this name change) will inspire us to work for the poor, suppressed section of the society," he had said.

The port's journey began in 1931 with construction of a Jetty by Maharao Khengarji. Gradually this port in Gujarat became the number one port in India and on March 31, 2016 it created history by handling 100 million tonnes cargo in a year - the first Major Port to achieve the milestone.

Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of major ports on west coast. It is the largest port of India by volume of cargo handled.

TAGS

Kandla PortKandla port rechristenedDeendayal port trustPandit Deendayal Upadhyay

From Zee News

RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit capital
Companies

RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit cap...

PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric stove
Companies

PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric s...

Companies

Over 74,600 companies set up in first eight months of 2017

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi named among world&#039;s top 10 regulators
Companies

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi named among world's top 10 regul...

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna ranked 8th richest with Rs 70,000 crore wealth
Companies

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna ranked 8th richest with Rs 70,000...

Housing market for elderly may jump 6-fold to $7.7 billion by 2030
Real Estate

Housing market for elderly may jump 6-fold to $7.7 billion...

Rupee crashes to 6-month low of 65.10 vs USD
Markets

Rupee crashes to 6-month low of 65.10 vs USD

Government in process of changing economic environment: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Government in process of changing economic environment: Aru...

SBI lowers minimum balance requirement in savings account to Rs 3,000
Personal Finance

SBI lowers minimum balance requirement in savings account t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video