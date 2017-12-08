Karti Chidambram moves SC challenging fresh summons issued by ED

New Delhi: Karti Chidambram on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Apex Court has posted the matter for further hearing to January first week.

Karti is an accused in the alleged INX media case. It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister in Congress-led UPA government.