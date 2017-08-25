Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to head Nominations committee to pick Infosys CEO

New Delhi: Nandan Nilekani, who has been named Infosys Non-executive Chairman, on Friday said that the nominations committee to search for a CEO for the Bengaluru-headquartered company would be headed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Nilekani, during a conference call with analysts today exuded confidence there will be a wide pool of internal and external candidates.

“We will also look at Infosys alumni who have done well for themselves in the external world,” he added.

Mazumdar Shaw, an Independent Director at Infosys said earlier today that every one has confidence that Nandan Nilekani would lead Infosys out of its troubled times.

"The unanimous decision of the board (to appoint Nilekani as non-executive chairman) reflects the confidence every one of us had in his credible leadership to steer Infosys out of these troubled time," she told PTI.

Nilekani, returned as the Chairman of Infosys after founders staged a dramatic coup.

Nilekani, 62, one of Infosys' seven founders and also a former CEO, said he wants to put the company on "the right stable path" and "ensure there are no discordant voices in the company and everyone is on the same page".

With PTI Inputs