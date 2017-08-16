close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Knee replacement to cost less as govt caps implant devices price

The government on Wednesday capped prices of knee implants at a significantly lower rate than current market rates, a move that could result in savings of Rs 1,500 crore annually to patients requiring surgery.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 19:05
Knee replacement to cost less as govt caps implant devices price

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday capped prices of knee implants at a significantly lower rate than current market rates, a move that could result in savings of Rs 1,500 crore annually to patients requiring surgery.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence-Day speech that prices of knee surgery would be brought down.

As part of the initiative, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the price of widely used Cromium Cobalt knee implants at Rs 54,720.

It used to cost between Rs 1.58 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh earlier.

"After cardiac stents, we have now decided to bring knee implants under price control," Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The move will result in savings of around Rs 1,500 crore annually for an estimated 1.5 lakh patients requiring knee replacement surgery every year, he added.

Justifying the move, Kumar said, "The government will not be a mute spectator to illegal and unethical profiteering."

He further said the government will take stringent action against hospitals, importers, retailers if they charge in excess of the MRP.   

TAGS

Current Market ratesNarendra Modiknee implantsNPPAKnee surgery

From Zee News

Bank employees to go ahead with August 22 nationwide strike
Companies

Bank employees to go ahead with August 22 nationwide strike

Shell companies: SAT to hear pleas of 2 more firms on Thursday
Companies

Shell companies: SAT to hear pleas of 2 more firms on Thurs...

Government asks 21 smartphone makers to share security information
Companies

Government asks 21 smartphone makers to share security info...

MPC members warn inflation could accelerate: RBI minutes
Economy

MPC members warn inflation could accelerate: RBI minutes

Melbourne most liveable city; Karachi, Dhaka among the least
International Business

Melbourne most liveable city; Karachi, Dhaka among the leas...

Home buyers who have deposited money with developers must get possession: Arun Jaitley
Real Estate

Home buyers who have deposited money with developers must g...

RBI to maintain &quot;prolonged pause&quot; before next rate cut: HSBC
Economy

RBI to maintain "prolonged pause" before next rat...

Companies

42% Indians willing to pay premium for prompt customer serv...

Govt extends tax exemption for industry in North East, hilly states
Companies

Govt extends tax exemption for industry in North East, hill...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video