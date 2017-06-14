close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 17:56
In pics: Know about the additional features of new rake in Humsafar Express

New Delhi: Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu inspected the new rake of Humsafar Express with additional features on Wednesday at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. In his Budget Speech of 2016-17, he had announced the introduction of Humsafar Express, as a fully air-conditioned third AC service with an optional service for meals.

The additional features of Humsafar new rake offers:

  • Single Piece Side Lower Berth (previously 2 piece)
  • Mobile Charging point for each berth (previously 3 chargers for 8 passengers) including USB charging points.
  • Reading light for each berth (previously only the lower berths had reading lights)
  • Convenient upper berth climbing arrangement
  • Urinal in 2 toilets per coach
  • Baby Nappy Changing Pad in 2 toilets per coach
  • Display Monitor Screen for the CCTV installed in the coach.
  • Dustbins in each bay inside the coach.

 

