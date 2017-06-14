In pics: Know about the additional features of new rake in Humsafar Express
Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu inspected the new rake of Humsafar Express with additional features on Wednesday at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.
New Delhi: Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu inspected the new rake of Humsafar Express with additional features on Wednesday at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. In his Budget Speech of 2016-17, he had announced the introduction of Humsafar Express, as a fully air-conditioned third AC service with an optional service for meals.
The additional features of Humsafar new rake offers:
- Single Piece Side Lower Berth (previously 2 piece)
- Mobile Charging point for each berth (previously 3 chargers for 8 passengers) including USB charging points.
- Reading light for each berth (previously only the lower berths had reading lights)
- Convenient upper berth climbing arrangement
- Urinal in 2 toilets per coach
- Baby Nappy Changing Pad in 2 toilets per coach
- Display Monitor Screen for the CCTV installed in the coach.
- Dustbins in each bay inside the coach.