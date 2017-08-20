Kotak 811 saving account goes beyond mobile app

New Delhi: Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank on Sunday said customers can now open zero balance 811 account through multiple digital platforms as against earlier limited option of mobile app.

With an objective to provide more convenience, a customer can now open bank account through various digital channels, including computers instantly from anywhere in India, the bank said in a statement.

Launched in March, Kotak 811 account offers 6 per cent interest rate on the savings as against others which have lowered to 3.5 per cent per annum, it said.

The name 811, inspired by November 8, 2016, the day decision of demonetisation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers a zero-balance savings account with zero-charges for all digital transactions.