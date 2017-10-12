Leasing vehicles purchased before July 1 to attract 65% GST

New Delhi: In order to provide relief to old/existing leases of motor vehicles, the GST Council has decided that the leasing of vehicles purchased and leased prior to July 1 would attract 65 per cent of the applicable GST rate (including compensation cess).

Sale of vehicles by a registered person who had procured the vehicle prior to July 1 and has not availed any input tax credits of central excise duty, value-added tax or any other taxes paid on such motor vehicles, would also be subject to 65 per cent of applicable GST rate (including compensation cess).

These rates would apply for a period of three years with effect from July 1, Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Notifications to give effect to the above would be issued shortly, it said.