close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Less than 1% of registered job seekers got placed: Government

In 2013, the placement was over 0.7 percent. In the year prior to that, however, the number is slightly better at over 0.9 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 19:06
Less than 1% of registered job seekers got placed: Government

New Delhi: Only a fraction of job-seekers registered with employment exchanges across India are able to secure jobs, the labour ministry informed Parliament on Monday. 

As on September 30, 2015, barely 0.56 percent of the candidates got placement. Of all the registered 4,48,52,500 job aspirants, 2,53,900 were placed, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In 2014, there were 4,82,61,100 candidates who sought employment through the exchanges across all states, but only 0.7 percent -3,38,500 - made it.

In 2013, the placement was over 0.7 percent. In the year prior to that, however, the number is slightly better at over 0.9 percent.

The minister was fielding queries on the number of people provided employment and those who received call letters through employment exchanges in the last 3-4 years.

To another query, the minister said the labour ministry is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) in mission mode to transform the National Employment Service to provide employment related services.

It will help match job profiles of candidates with employer requirements, in career counselling and vocational guidance, among others.

The minister said 540 job fairs were organised under NCS during 2016-17. 

TAGS

Employment exchangesSecure jobsLabour MinistryParliamentJob aspirantsLabour Minister Bandaru DattatreyaNational Career Service (NCS)National Employment Service

From Zee News

Jio&#039;s cheap handsets may reverse India&#039;s revenue decline trend
Companies

Jio's cheap handsets may reverse India's revenue...

Companies

Reliance Capital's shareholders approve demerger schem...

5 ways to remain committed to your savings goal
Personal Finance

5 ways to remain committed to your savings goal

Sensex zooms 216 points to end at record high of 32,245; Nifty closes at new peak of 9,966
Markets

Sensex zooms 216 points to end at record high of 32,245; Ni...

Arun Jaitley introduces bill to replace Banking Regulation Ordinance in Lok Sabha
Markets

Arun Jaitley introduces bill to replace Banking Regulation...

Farm loan waivers has HDFC Bank doubling provisions,net up 20.2%
Economy

Farm loan waivers has HDFC Bank doubling provisions,net up...

IRB Infra Q1 profit surges 31% to 238 crore
Real Estate

IRB Infra Q1 profit surges 31% to 238 crore

NPCI&#039;s BHIM App crosses 16 million download mark
Technology

NPCI's BHIM App crosses 16 million download mark

Mercedes-Benz can drive in BS VI models to India by 2018
Automobiles

Mercedes-Benz can drive in BS VI models to India by 2018

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video