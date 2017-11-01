Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIC raises stake in Coal India to 9.4%

The PSU which accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic coal production is eyeing 600 million tonnes of output in the ongoing fiscal.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 21:58 PM IST
Comments |

New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has hiked stake in state-owned Coal India to 9.4 percent, the coal major said.

Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE that LIC bought 2 percent share in the PSU through Open Market Purchase from "January 1, 2015 -October 31, 2017."

The PSU which accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic coal production is eyeing 600 million tonnes of output in the ongoing fiscal.

Tags:
Life insuranceLife Insurance CorporationLIC of IndiaLIC stakeCoal IndiaLIC CIL stake
Next
Story

RuPay Discover Global Card reaches 25 million milestone

Trending