close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

LIC settled claims worth over Rs 1 trillion in FY17

LIC, which completed 61 years of its incorporation on Friday, said it had settled 215.58 lakh claims amounting to Rs 1,12,700.41 crore during the financial year 2016-17, it said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 19:32
LIC settled claims worth over Rs 1 trillion in FY17

Mumbai: Country's life insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has settled claims worth more than Rs 1 trillion in the financial year 2016-17.

LIC, which completed 61 years of its incorporation on Friday, said it had settled 215.58 lakh claims amounting to Rs 1,12,700.41 crore during the financial year 2016-17, it said in a statement.

"We achieved settlement of 98.34 per cent maturity claims and 99.63 per cent of death claims in the year," as per the statement.

LIC has assets of over Rs 25 trillion with Life Fund to the tune of Rs 23,23,802.59 crore.

As of date, the corporation has 1.15 lakh employees, 11.31 lakh agents and 29 crore plus policies in force.

During the year gone by, LIC registered a growth of 27.22 per cent in the new business in terms of the first year premium.

Total first year premium amounted to Rs 1,24,396.27 crore on March-end, capturing 71.07 per cent of market share.

LIC's market share in terms of number of policies was 76.09 per cent, garnering over 20 million new policies as on March-end.

At the end of the FY 2017, LIC had 23 plans for sale under individual business, it said.

In the current financial year, four new plans have been added by the corporation which include Aadhaar Stambh, Aadhaar Shila, Jeevan Umang and Pradhan Mantri's Vaya Vandana Yojana.

The corporation is present in 14 countries through its branch offices, wholly-owned subsidiary and joint venture companies.

It has deployed the funds to the best advantage of the policy-holders as well as the community as a whole.

Total funds, so invested for the benefit of the community at large are Rs 24,72,389 crore as on March-end.

TAGS

LIC IndiaLIC claimsLIC incorporationLIC assetsPradhan Mantri's Vaya Vandana Yojana

From Zee News

Sensex rides on auto sales numbers, ends week on a high
Markets

Sensex rides on auto sales numbers, ends week on a high

Ducati India eyes 18 percent growth this year
Automobiles

Ducati India eyes 18 percent growth this year

Economy

GDP growth to hit 7-7.5 percent in July-Sept: Rajiv Kumar

Jeep Compass bookings touch 10,000 mark
Automobiles

Jeep Compass bookings touch 10,000 mark

International Business

Switzerland keen on early conclusion of India-EFTA trade pa...

Companies

CCL chief Gopal Singh interim CMD of Coal India

Economy

GDP growth at 5% under old series; analysts cut FY18 estima...

Auto sales improve in August; Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors post robust sales
Automobiles

Auto sales improve in August; Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors...

Quick fix farm loan waivers should be replaced with policy: Urjit Patel
Economy

Quick fix farm loan waivers should be replaced with policy:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video