close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation Bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which empowers the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resolve stressed assets clogging the banking system.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:24
Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which empowers the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resolve stressed assets clogging the banking system.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, seeks to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and replace the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, which was promulgated in May this year.

The measure allows the RBI to initiate insolvency resolution process on specific stressed assets.

The RBI would also be empowered to issue other directions for resolution, appoint or approve for appointment, authorities or committees to advise the banking companies for stressed asset resolution.

Non-performing assets of banks have risen to over Rs 9 lakh crore and now RBI is being given power to refer the cases to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board.

Moving on fast-track, the RBI had in June identified 12 large loan defaulters who account for 25 percent of the total bad loans in the banking sector.

Action under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has already begun in certain cases, including Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel.

With Agency Inputs

TAGS

Banking Regulation BillIndia's baning sectorIndia's banking systembanks' stressed assetsInsolvency and Bankruptcy BoardRBI

From Zee News

Customer experience key investment by biz in India: Study
Companies

Customer experience key investment by biz in India: Study

US business leaders throw weight behind new drive to court India
Economy

US business leaders throw weight behind new drive to court...

Cognizant June quarter net up 86%, revises annual revenue guidance
Companies

Cognizant June quarter net up 86%, revises annual revenue g...

Working as Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog was dream come true: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

Working as Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog was dream come true:...

Patanjali storming social media; partners with Facebook, Google
Companies

Patanjali storming social media; partners with Facebook, Go...

Online filing of IT returns up by 20 percent: Finance Ministry
Personal Finance

Online filing of IT returns up by 20 percent: Finance Minis...

Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh
Automobiles

Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh

Government drafting central law to deal with chit fund schemes: Finance Minister
Economy

Government drafting central law to deal with chit fund sche...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for cholesterol-lowering drug
Companies

Lupin gets USFDA nod for cholesterol-lowering drug

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video